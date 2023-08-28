Journo: Liverpool have ‘discussed’ potential swoop for 25y/o who’s been compared to Man Utd ace

According to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool’s hierarchy have ‘discussed’ a potential move for a Premier League midfielder within the confines of Anfield.

It was in the closing week of last summer’s transfer window that the Reds made an unsuccessful £20m bid for Douglas Luiz (Matheus Leal, via Liverpool Echo), and the Aston Villa ace seems to remain a player of interest to Jurgen Klopp and co.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said that the 25-year-old has been ‘discussed internally’ by the LFC powerbrokers, albeit with no discernible action taken towards trying to land the player.

Jacobs outlined: “Douglas Luiz is a name that has been discussed internally by Liverpool. I’m not aware of any movement at this point. I think that it’s crystal clear that Liverpool wants to add between now and the end of the window if the right name becomes available.”

The reporter added: “I think from Liverpool’s point of view as well, because they put that £111m down unsuccessfully for Moises Caicedo, they’ve sent a message out to the market that they’ve got big money to spend.

“That might mean that they have to pay above the odds if they do want a last-minute window target because there’s the urgency there to get a deal done on Liverpool’s part. Everyone now knows they’ve got the finances.”

READ MORE: (Video) Trent and Gakpo reaction sums up how Liverpool fans and players felt after win v Newcastle

READ MORE: ‘Please…’ – Alisson makes Liverpool players’ stance clear over summer transfer activity

Whatever hope Liverpool may have had of signing Luiz for £20m this time last year, such a fee certainly wouldn’t fly now for a player who was described by Brazilian media as his team’s version of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro (Samba Foot).

The 25-year-old was a crucial figure as Villa surged up the Premier League table to secure a seventh-place finish and qualify for the Europa Conference League, his importance to the team illustrated by him posting the second-highest WhoScored rating among Unai Emery’s squad.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Despite alternating between a central and defensive midfield role, he ended the campaign with a fine return of six goals and six assists in the top flight alone, dwarfing the output of every midfielder at Anfield in 2022/23 (WhoScored).

Liverpool know all about his qualities from his man-of-the-match performance against us towards the end of last term, when he won three tackles and five duels, created two big chances, posted a 100% dribble success rate and set up Jacob Ramsey’s goal in the 1-1 draw (Sofascore).

It’d be magnificent business to raid Villa for Luiz this week, especially when they provide our opposition next Sunday, but the Reds will be fully aware that it’d take a monumental bid for Emery’s side to even entertain the notion of selling the 25-year-old to us.

#Ep87 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay & Tobi Altschäffl🎙️