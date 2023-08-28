Not just Salah: Another Liverpool ace is ‘very high’ on Saudi club’s transfer ‘shortlist’ – Romano

In a summer which has already seen several ex-Liverpool players move to Saudi Arabia, and Mo Salah also linked with a transfer to the Middle East, yet another member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad is now believed to be attracting attention from that part of the world.

According to Fabrizio Romano on Monday night, ‘Al Ittihad have a shortlist of defenders’ who they want to bring in, and ‘Joe Gomez is very high on that list’.

The Italian reporter added: “Al Ittihad like Gomez as versatile player who can play anywhere across the back line. Liverpool insist they’ve no intention to sell important players in the final days.”

With yet another Liverpool player being linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia, it’s no wonder Jurgen Klopp has been so vocal in his discontent over that country’s transfer window staying open for longer than its Premier League equivalent.

We’ve already lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Middle East in recent weeks, with Bobby Firmino also flocking to the Gulf after his Anfield contract expired earlier this year.

For Al-Ittihad – the club who are also linked with Salah – to now try to muscle in on Gomez is the latest attempt to unsettle the Reds, who are already at risk of a centre-back shortage due to Ibrahima Konate’s injury and Virgil van Dijk’s suspension.

The 26-year-old might’ve shipped his share of criticism in recent months and been a less than regular starter since the title-winning season (WhoScored), but he gave an assured performance against Newcastle yesterday in a time of need.

Even if every one of our centre-back options were currently available, it’d be risky for Liverpool to let the Londoner leave so late in the transfer window, and Klopp’s message to Al-Ittihad will surely be along the lines of ‘hands off’.

Let’s hope Gomez has no interest in becoming the latest in the long line of players trading Europe for Saudi Arabia in 2023.

