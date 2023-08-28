(Video) Klopp’s passion was evident in celebrations for Darwin Nunez’s match-winning brace

As much as Jurgen Klopp tried to restrain himself in celebrating Darwin Nunez’s two late goals in Liverpool’s dramatic win at Newcastle on Sunday, his passion was impossible to withhold completely.

When the Uruguayan levelled the match in the 81st minute, he calmly took a swig of water before walking towards Andy Robertson and briefly hugging him, with the boss having an animated word with the left-back as he grabbed hold of him.

Then, when our number nine struck his stoppage time winner, the manager chest-bumped his assistant Peter Krawietz and, after briefly taking stock of the drama which had unfolded, he beckoned some players over to share some congratulatory embraces.

It mightn’t have been a repeat of the memorable pile-on at Carrow Road in 2016, or the sprint onto the pitch when Divock Origi struck the derby winner in 2018, but Klopp’s reactions to both Nunez goals yesterday were still laden with passion and vigour.

