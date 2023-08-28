(Video) Liverpool’s travelling supporters let loose in celebrating Nunez’s last-gasp winner

Liverpool fans have enjoyed many of their recent visits to St James’ Park, with five wins from the Reds’ last six trips to Newcastle, but the latest of those will certainly be the one which lives longest in the memory.

With 10 minutes of normal time remaining, the visitors trailed 1-0 and were a player down, looking unlikely to even salvage a point, never mind claim all three. Darwin Nunez had other ideas, though, netting twice as a late substitute, with his winning goal arriving in stoppage time.

Travelling Liverpool fan Chloe Bloxam had some sense of what was coming as she captured the moment that the Uruguayan slipped the ball past Nick Pope to send the away supporters on Tyneside into ecstasy.

There’s perhaps no better feeling in football than seeing your team score a last-gasp winner, especially when down a player and away to a direct positional rival, so it’s no wonder the Reds on the road let loose when our number 9 sent his team back to Merseyside victorious!

