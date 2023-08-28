(Video) Darwin Nunez had a message for John Brooks during Liverpool’s win at Newcastle on Sunday

Darwin Nunez seemed to have a message for referee John Brooks in the final few minutes of Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Newcastle on Sunday.

A clip posted to Twitter/X by @Braden_LFC (taken from LFCTV’s match coverage) shows the 24-year-old looking aghast and making a card gesture towards the official, before then shrugging his shoulders.

It’s unclear from the nine-second footage exactly what the Uruguayan was saying, and to what incident he was referring, although it’s evident that it occurred in the 85th minute, at which point in the game he was booked (WhoScored).

Perhaps he was miffed by his harsh yellow card for rolling the ball away in response to Newcastle being awarded a free kick, with Nunez going into Brooks’ notebook while Joelinton got away with several fouls without being cautioned once.

Whatever he may have said, it seems that his English is continuing to progress nicely!

You can see the clip of Nunez below, via @Braden_LFC on Twitter/X: