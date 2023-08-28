Fabrizio Romano says Man City ‘increasingly confident’ of landing former LFC target soon

Manchester City are understood to be ‘increasingly confident’ of landing Matheus Nunes before the summer window closes.

Fabrizio Romano shared the update on Monday morning on X, following an agreement on personal terms, with the former Liverpool target looking set to trade Wolves yellow for the blue half of Manchester.

It’s a claim that will no doubt come with some frustration attached for Reds fans amid their ongoing search for a versatile midfielder ahead of the window closing on 1st September.

Nonetheless, it had been thought that we were engaging in talks of our own over the weekend regarding the future of reportedly wantaway man Ryan Gravenberch.

Whether these were vaguely successful does remain to be seen, though it does have to be a worry that there is now only four days left in the window whilst we have two key bits of business that desperately need doing.

Judging by Ibrahima Konate’s absence from the pitch and concerns over Joel Matip and Joe Gomez’s to cover (albeit, the pair performed admirably at St. James Park on Sunday), it’s critical that we do look to get at least one defensive transfer agreed – and pronto!

