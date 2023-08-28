(Video) Trent and Gakpo reaction sums up how Liverpool fans and players felt after win v Newcastle

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo summed up how every Liverpool player and fan must’ve been feeling in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle.

The Reds secured three massive points at St James’ Park, coming from behind to win it in stoppage time despite being a player short for two-thirds of the game, in the process scoring a huge psychological blow over a team who’ll likely be a direct positional rival this season.

Just after the final whistle yesterday, the away side’s players assembled near the centre circle to congratulate one another on a job well done.

The glee from Trent and Gakpo was clear to see, with the two wrapping each other in a joyous embrace not once but twice as the Liverpool squad saluted their travelling fans.

It was a reaction which perfectly encapsulated the joy among those who earned the victory, as well as the supporters at St James’ Park and beyond who revelled in a potentially season-defining result.

You can see the clip of Trent and Gakpo below, taken from The Redmen TV‘s footage on YouTube and shared via @lfc___3 on Twitter/X: