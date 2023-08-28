(Video) ‘Painful’ – True Geordie was left sickened over Nunez’s late heroics for Liverpool

Few things in life spark emotions as ecstatically high or sickeningly low quite like football, as supporters of Newcastle and Liverpool very much realised on Sunday.

While the Reds’ ever-vocal away fans were sent into raptures by Darwin Nunez’s stoppage time winner to cap a come-from-behind victory, Magpies-supporting YouTuber True Geordie could only lodge his head in his hands at seeing his team throw away three points.

He cut a very different figure in the first half as he boisterously celebrated Anthony Gordon’s goal and Virgil van Dijk’s red card, but in the end was left lamenting ‘That is painful’ as LFC’s number nine secured an improbable win for the visitors.

For a finish, he observed that Liverpool fans must’ve been loving how the match ended, and he’d have been absolutely right. Unluckyyyyy, Newcastle!

You can see True Geordie’s reactions below, via @thekickofftg on Twitter/X: