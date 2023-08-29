(Video) What Jason Tindall said to Anthony Gordon after Alexander-Arnold’s yellow card

Jason Tindall has grown in notoriety due to his unwavering wish to be centre of attention on the Newcastle sidelines and a message he shared with Anthony Gordon has now been shared online.

Right after Trent Alexander-Arnold was booked for his reaction to being pushed in the back by the former Everton man, cameras present for the club’s YouTube account managed to capture what Eddie Howe’s assistant said.

The coach can be seen telling the Scouser: “Ant! One vs. ones!”, encouraging the winger to try and draw our No.66 into another foul and thus getting him sent off – something which very nearly did happen soon after.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold, Gordon and Tindall (from 5:54) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

