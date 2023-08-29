(Video) New angle shows Joelinton escaped punishment twice for imaginary card waving

With new rules being so strictly brought into play in the Premier League, we expected to see Trent Alexander-Arnold’s act of petulance end in a yellow card but watching Joelinton do similar and avoid punishment – is just frustrating.

After Virgil van Dijk’s foul that ended in him being sent off, the Brazilian can twice be seen going to the referee and waving an imaginary card towards him but no punishment was handed out.

When you consider the number of fouls Newcastle’s No.7 got away with during the game too, he was very lucky to not also be shown a red card at St, James’ Park.

You can watch Joelinton’s reaction to the van Dijk foul (from 6:45) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

