(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s brilliant reactions to Nunez’s last-gasp Newcastle double

Jurgen Klopp is not known as a man who keeps his emotions under control when Liverpool score a goal but when they come as dramatic as Darwin Nunez’s brace against Newcastle, you can understand why people would be interested in his reactions.

Thanks to a video shared by NBC Sports, we can see a split screen of the Uruguayan scoring twice and how his manager and the bench reacted to both moments.

It was quite a reserved reaction considering the circumstances but there was more than one look towards the home team bench, most probably aimed towards the shushing Jason Tindall.

It’s great that the Reds could have the last laugh after a memorable game and let’s hope that it sets us up for a successful campaign once again.

You can watch the clips of Klopp’s reactions via @NBCSportsSoccer on X:

Jurgen Klopp's reaction to another memorable Liverpool comeback! pic.twitter.com/AmJENS7F6r — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 28, 2023

