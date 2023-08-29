Liverpool considering move for Championship midfielder as transfer window nears close

It’s been on the cards for a while that Liverpool are in the market for a possible fourth midfield signing this summer and it appears that our search for the right player may now see us scour the Championship’s best talents.

As reported by The Independent: ‘Liverpool are investigating whether they can do one more midfield deal. There is still interest in Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace but they have so far been put off by price.

‘Wilfried Ndidi may be considered as relegated Leicester City are willing to do business in the last few days of the window’.

READ MORE: Virgil Van Dijk charged with a breach of FA rules after Newcastle red card incident

It seems that an interest in the Leicester City man is heavily dependent on whether we think a move for Cheick Doucoure is attractive enough for us to justify the asking price of Crystal Palace.

The possible move for Wilfried Ndidi may seem on paper like a swoop for a substandard player but the ability of those who were also in the Leicester City squad last season just shows that they hugely underperformed.

The likes of Youri Tielemans were very much on our radar at the start of the summer and it’s safe to say that his 26-year-old teammate was, at times, an even more attractive prospect than the Belgian.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

With the presence of Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara, it’s not like Jurgen Klopp has no options in defensive midfield at the moment but adding one more player could be seen as a bright move.

We all know how quickly things can go wrong in terms of injuries and suspensions in any position and so many of us would rather be safe than sorry, especially after a positive start to the campaign leading to increased excitement about what we can achieve.

There’s not much time left in the window but the Foxes have already shown that they will sell at the right price, so this could be one to keep an eye on.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Arthur Theate to Liverpool? Gravenberch latest, the Caicedo transfer budget, the ‘unforgivable’ Liverpool scenario and much more!