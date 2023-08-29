BBC pundit suggests Liverpool could sign ex-midfield target after Man City complete transfer

Manchester City have yet to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves this summer, though Alan Shearer suggested that a successful completion of said transfer could leave Liverpool free to land Kalvin Phillips.

The Sky Blues star was previously linked with an Anfield switch at a time when he was still plying his trade at Leeds United, with links reignited () amid the Reds’ ongoing search for midfield reinforcements.

“Do you think that because Man City are trying to sign [Matheus] Nunes from Wolves that means Kalvin Phillips is going to go somewhere possibly Liverpool?” the BBC pundit spoke on The Rest is Politics Podcast.

Shearer went on to add: “Only I mentioned that Micah [Richards] because you mentioned signings, I think that’s one that could happen if City get him from Wolves then that would free up Kalvin Phillips to go somewhere.”

Able to play in a holding midfield role, higher up the pitch and as a backup centre-half, the Merseysiders would most certainly be getting a multi-functional midfielder in the 27-year-old were they to take their reported interest in the player to another level.

That very much remains to be seen, of course, amid ongoing talks with Bayern Munich over Ryan Gravenberch, whilst one would imagine the likes of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram are somewhat higher up on the shortlist.

Phillips to Liverpool? The Reds will have other targets…

Not that we’d be opposed to the move if our recruitment team were convinced by the value Phillips could offer on the pitch.

That’s not to suggest we wouldn’t have any concerns at all over such a transfer in light of the Englishman’s limited time on the pitch of late, having only played 593 minutes since the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

We’d back a world-class like Jurgen Klopp to make something of him, of course, if it came down to it.

