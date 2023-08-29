Liverpool could sign ‘unhappy’ midfielder ‘in the next days’; transfer insider says club’s waiting for bids

Liverpool ‘could push’ for the signing of Ryan Gravenberch this week with the transfer window due to close in only a few days time.

Florian Plettenberg confirmed as much in his tweet on Monday evening amid the Reds’ ongoing search for a multi-functional midfield operator.

❗️Feeling is that Liverpool could push for Ryan #Gravenberch in the next days! #LFC ➡️ Bayern is waiting for concrete offers as he’s the No. 4 in central midfield under Thomas Tuchel. ➡️ Gravenberch wants to play regularly and is unhappy with his situation. The player has not… pic.twitter.com/U3WKml2fVD — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 28, 2023

It had been understood that talks were taking place between the Merseysiders and Bayern Munich over the weekend, though it would appear that further negotiation will be required to take a potential deal over the line.

Still short a left-sided centre-half beyond a fourth midfielder, Liverpool could do with hurrying matters in the market – especially given their tendency to focus only on one deal at a time.

Though it should be emphasised that both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez performed admirably when tasked with standing in for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at various stages against Newcastle, neither remain convincing long-term solutions for the backline.

To leave the position short ahead of the remainder of the campaign would be reminiscent of the level of negligence that inspired a similar degree of inactivity in 2020/21.

