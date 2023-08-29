Liverpool could complete defensive swap deal in closing stages of summer window

Many Liverpool fans are hoping that a new defender will arrive through the entrance door this summer but to hear it could come to the expense of another centre-back, may not be too much of an exciting prospect for some supporters to hear.

As reported by HITC: ‘Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Rennes’ Arthur Theate could potentially swap clubs this week with the Premier League giants eyeing the Belgium international centre-half…

‘Amid claims from L’Equipe that the former Bologna stopper is a £30 million target for Jurgen Klopp’s side…

‘Speaking of Matip, L’Equipe now reports that the veteran Cameroonian has been identified by Rennes as someone capable of taking Theate’s place if the latter does go this week. This would, of course, not be a straight swap deal.

READ MORE: Liverpool considering move for Championship midfielder as transfer window nears close

‘Liverpool would still have to fork over a considerable sum of money for a player Rennes bought for £16 million just one year ago, though the inclusion of Matip could serve to sweeten The Reds’ deal’.

WIth just a year remaining on his current deal, it’s expected that Joel Matip will leave the club on a free transfer next summer and so we should perhaps be interested to take the chance of cashing in on him.

After also watching our No.32 leave the pitch against Newcastle due to a lack of fitness, it’s always been somewhat of a worry as to how durable he is and age will certainly no longer be in his favour.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Having said all this though, adding Arthur Theate would be interesting but we’d all rather not have to lose a fan favourite and able deputy in the process of doing so.

The 23-year-old is a left-footed centre-back who can also operate as a left-back, which would certainly add a new option to Jurgen Klopp’s defence and perhaps allow us to actually have more cover in more positions.

With time quickly running out, there’s not long left until we will have to stick with the options we have on offer and so a quick move will need to be launched soon for any potential defensive reinforcements.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Arthur Theate to Liverpool? Gravenberch latest, the Caicedo transfer budget, the ‘unforgivable’ Liverpool scenario and much more!