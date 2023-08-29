Liverpool have ‘sent contract offer’ to Premier League midfielder; ‘he is not alone’ – report

As the transfer window edges closer to shutting, Liverpool are expected to be busy and it seems that we may well be already sending out deals to some midfield options in the hope of agreeing a move for one.

As reported by French outlet SPORTS ZONE (translated): ‘Liverpool have sent a contract offer to Cheick Doucouré in hopes of striking a deal.

‘Liverpool want to sign a 6 before Friday midnight and are keen to vary their options, Cheick Doucouré is one, for sure, but he is not alone’.

It is likely that the Reds are assessing options and perhaps trying to keep several irons in multiple fires, so that we can ensure we’re not left in a position that no midfielder arrives at the club before September arrives.

Hearing the name Cheick Doucoure is also not much of a surprise as the Mali international has been a long-lasting target and we’re widely reported to be interesting in acquiring his services.

The main worry may be that these reports aren’t being spouted from some of the most reputable sources in England and instead are coming from abroad at this point.

Jurgen Klopp delivered a dramatic victory at St. James’ Park and his side have had a brilliant start to the campaign, now would be the perfect time to capitalise on that.

We can help keep the club on a high with one or two more big signings and then ensure that this start to the season can be carried into the rest of the campaign.

Time is really running out though and it seems like we’re going to have to move rather quickly if we want to ensure the summer ends on a high.

You can view the Doucoure update via @SportsZone__ on X:

⚡️FLASH ZONE ⚽️ Liverpool a envoyé une offre de contrat à Cheick Doucouré dans l’espoir de trouver un accord. ✨🔴 ▫️Liverpool veut signer un 6 avant vendredi minuit et tient à varier ses options, Cheick Doucouré en est une, à coup sûr, mais il n’est pas seul… 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ME9bDN78gH — SPORTS ZONE (@SportsZone__) August 29, 2023

