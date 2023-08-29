Nunez shares details of conversation with former PL manager; told Darwin where to improve

There’s no question that Darwin Nunez has a lot of respect for Jurgen Klopp but it seems that there’s another manager in his life that is also providing the forward with some important advice at the moment.

Speaking with Uruguayan outlet Sport 890, our No.9 said (translated): “Bielsa showed me some things that seem positive to improve. I hope to meet him next week and do my best for the team”.

READ MORE: (Video) New angle shows Joelinton escaped punishment twice for imaginary card waving

With the former Leeds United boss being in charged of our striker’s national side, it’s not too much of a surprise to see that he’s trying to provide some help at this moment in time.

If the 24-year-old can combine the advice of two successful and charismatic men, then we should all hope that we can continue to enjoy performances like the one seen at St. James’ Park.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Now that the former Benfica man is set to travel to South America for the looming international break, it will be interesting to see if his performances improve whilst under the stewardship of the well respected tactician.

Adding some confidence from the Newcastle performance to these new lessons, should result in some exciting results for us all in the coming weeks and months.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Arthur Theate to Liverpool? Gravenberch latest, the Caicedo transfer budget, the ‘unforgivable’ Liverpool scenario and much more!