Discussions ongoing: Liverpool lining up ‘last-minute’ transfer this summer amid agent talks – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool could finally deliver a fourth midfield signing this summer in the form of Ryan Gravenberch, potentially beating out interest also from rivals Manchester United with the two clubs engaged in talks with the player’s agents.

The Merseysiders are understood to be preparing a ‘potential last-minute move’ for the Dutch international, with the club keen to bolster the midfield department once again following a mass series of exits.

“If you follow the channel, I told you multiple times this summer that there is a possibility for Ryan Gravenberch to move in the final days,” Fabzirio Romano informed fans on his YouTube channel.

“Bayern always said the player is not for sale, the player is untouchable, but on the player’s side, the agents had contacts with Manchester United and Liverpool. Both clubs wanted to be informed in case anything was going to change in the final days of the transfer window.

“Now Manchester United and Liverpool keep contacts with the agents of Ryan Gravenberch.

“Discussion is still going on between Gravenberch’s side and Liverpool and Manchester United over a potential last-minute move. Depending on Bayern. Keep an eye on Gravenberch.”

Whilst departures from James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo on their own were enough to prompt some serious activity, it’s fair to say that the unplanned exits of skipper Jordan Henderson and specialist No.6 Fabinho have made this task an absolute necessity.

Gravenberch, for his part, is certainly one heavily admired by both Jurgen Klopp and our recruitment team, though Bayern’s position on the matter had been understood to be a firm ‘no’.

With the player evidently having fallen down the pecking order in Thomas Tuchel’s mind, with the manager himself keen on funds for a new No.6 in Bavaria, however, the climate appears to have changed.

Hopefully both the incumbent Bundesliga champions and ourselves can come to an agreement on valuation and wrap this deal up along with a new centre-half to fully prepare the side for all the challenges that lie ahead in this campaign.

