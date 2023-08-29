What transfer insider has heard from Liverpool as West Ham could compete for signing

Liverpool could be set to face some competition for the signing of Piero Hincapie this summer should they opt to move for the Bayer Leverkusen defender this summer.

Ben Jacobs claimed that the centre-half ‘would be open to a Liverpool move’, though it remains to be seen whether the Reds are keen on bringing that eventuality to life amid interest from David Moyes’ West Ham.

“Centre-back wise I get a lot of questions about Hincapie. I’m still told from people close to the player that there has been no offer,” the CBS Sports journalist spoke on an X space (as relayed by The Boot Room).

“Two Premier League clubs have been linked and have certainly made enquiries and the player, by the way, would be very open to a Liverpool move but I’m not aware of a Liverpool offer at this point.

“The other club is West Ham and they have obviously had a failed pursuit and I do think we can call him it that now, of Harry Maguire, so they are in the market for a centre-back as well.

“But I do think Liverpool will be very busy between now and the end of the window.”

The Hammers have been especially busy in the market of late, landing the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez, though still find themselves likewise in need of defensive reinforcements.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Our need for a left-sided centre-back has been extremely well-documented throughout the window, and one might daresay it now takes precedence (or should) over the acquisition of a fourth midfield signing.

READ MORE: Liverpool could sign ‘unhappy’ midfielder ‘in the next days’; transfer insider says club’s waiting for bids

READ MORE: Not just Salah: Another Liverpool ace is ‘very high’ on Saudi club’s transfer ‘shortlist’ – Romano

That’s not to suggest in any way, shape or form that our business in the middle of the park is done and dusted, albeit the additions of Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister do appear to have restored a growing semblance of balance to the department.

However, a suspension for Virgil van Dijk (and one that may expand beyond the upcoming clash with Aston Villa after a very clear show of dissent) and an ongoing injury concern for Ibrahima Konate has proven just how vulnerable we look already at an early stage in the season.

To not expand our available options then would seem the height of idiocy – especially whilst options in the market are not only readily available but also keen on switching to the red half of Merseyside.

We certainly can’t be missing out, with all due respect, to West Ham if there’s budget available for the prospective transfer.

#Ep88 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️