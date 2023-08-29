West Ham ‘discussing’ move for Liverpool defender as window edges to close – report

It’s still unknown if Liverpool will be completing any more signings before the window closes but many are hoping that a defender will be joining the club, making the exit of another somewhat worrying.

As reported by Charlotte Duncker for The Times: ‘West Ham United have also been discussing Gomez, who impressed in Liverpool’s win over Newcastle United’.

This news joins the update from Fabrizio Romano that also claimed that Al Ittihad have placed the 26-year-old on their shortlist but the Italian journalist also claimed that we have no intention to part ways with him.

Therefore, we should also believe that the chances of us losing our longest serving player at the club are slim – even if interest is seemingly now coming from another Premier League outfit.

Given the injury to Ibou Konate, suspension of Virgil van Dijk, seeming inability to play 90 minutes of Joel Matip and the inexperience of Jarell Quansah – we’d be pretty short sighted to allow the England international to depart now.

We all know the influence Joe Gomez had when we won the league and there’s clearly still a lot of mutual respect between himself and Jurgen Klopp, as well as a belief that he can return to his former best.

Let’s hope that our No.2’s performance at St. James’ Park can help act as a springboard for a string of impressive performances in a red shirt, in the coming weeks.

Instead of losing options though, we’d all much rather see a new addition to our defensive ranks before September arrives and the window slams shut.

