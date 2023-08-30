Barcelona pressuring 10-goal gem to leave; he would prefer Liverpool transfer – Sport

Barcelona are understood to not only be open to the prospect of allowing Ansu Fati’s exit from the club but are in fact actively encouraging it.

This claim comes courtesy of Spanish publication Sport, with the player understood to prefer a switch to a ‘top-level’ side of the likes of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid as opposed to Tottenham, the latter of which the 20-year-old has been linked with.

The report goes on to state that the Merseysiders would need to first sell Mo Salah to bring in the forward – an eventuality Jurgen Klopp and Co. would be far from keen to support.

The Spaniard enjoyed a relatively promising campaign of football in 2022/23, amassing a return of 14 goal contributions (10 goals, four assists) from 1,824 minutes (a goal or assist every 130.28 minutes).

Whilst we’re certainly admirers of the Barca gem’s abilities, buying a new forward (we hope) simply isn’t a priority for the club at this current stage.

Liverpool have, admittedly, been opportunistic where the talent, if not the position, has justified (see the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV), though we simply can’t see a repeat of that decision-making process happening here.

If anything, expect a new midfielder and (or) a defender to be leaning against our on-display silverware at the AXA training centre ahead of the close of the window in a couple of days.

