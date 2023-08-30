Neil Jones: Liverpool could hand new deal to midfielder who Klopp once hailed as ‘unbelievable’

Neil Jones has hinted that Liverpool could soon hand a new contract to one of their up-and-coming talents.

The journalist was discussing a plethora of Reds-related topics in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack when he touched upon what might lay in store for some of the under-21 players at Anfield, including Bobby Clark.

The reporter wrote: “In terms of loans, Tyler Morton is wanted by Hull City, Luke Chambers has interest from a number of clubs and a decision will be made on young talent Bobby Clark, who will get a new contract and could then move to the Championship.”

READ MORE: Injury blow: Liverpool player set for extended spell out of action after manager’s admission

READ MORE: Liverpool defender could get Champions League move as manager seeks solution to injury crisis

If, as Jones is suggesting, Liverpool agree new terms with Clark and then loan him out to a Championship club for the rest of the season, it’d be a perfect situation for several parties.

For the midfielder, it’d offer a huge reassurance over his future while also granting him a window to get regular senior game-time over the coming months, with a temporary move benefitting the team who snaps him up.

Plus, the Reds would tie down one of their brightest young talents for another few years, as well as seeing him potentially get invaluable first-team experience elsewhere which’d do wonders for his development.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

This time last year, Clark was praised by Jurgen Klopp for his ‘unbelievable’ efforts in training (SPORTbible), which ultimately won him a senior debut in the 9-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a tremendous few weeks, featuring in all but one of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies (he found the net against Leicester in Singapore) and also scoring one goal and setting up two more for the under-21s as they thrashed their Everton counterparts 4-0 earlier this month (Transfermarkt).

A season on loan in the Championship with Blackburn in 2020/21 provided the platform for Harvey Elliott to break into the Reds’ first-team setup on a regular basis.

Clark and LFC would love to see the teenager enjoying a similar breakthrough over the next year or so, all the more so if the club pay him the truest show of faith and offer him a new contract.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Arthur Theate to Liverpool? Gravenberch latest, the Caicedo transfer budget, the ‘unforgivable’ Liverpool scenario and much more!