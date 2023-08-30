Development: Liverpool step closer to signing Gravenberch after big Bayern update

Bayern Munich are stepping up their chase for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The Sky Sports Germany journalist noted on X on Wednesday afternoon that the 28-year-old is keen on joining the Bavarians this summer, a potential transfer that should expedite Liverpool’s own dealings with Thomas Tuchel’s men over Ryan Gravenberch.

❗️João #Palhinha: He wants to join #FCBayern! Now the clubs are working on a solution. ➡️ Personal terms, not an issue as the 28 y/o is waiting for an agreement between the clubs now. Silva wants to keep him but understand that Palhinha is not unsaleable. He is ready for the… pic.twitter.com/IoUUVPdGTG — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 30, 2023

David Ornstein reported this evening that the Dutchman would be open to a move to Merseyside, though a sale would be first contingent on the Bundesliga champions signing a replacement.

Though a promising development no doubt, it does leave Liverpool with potentially only a small window of time to agree on a valuation for the former Ajax midfielder that meets both clubs’ expectations.

We were previously understood to be willing to pay £20m for the 21-year-old, though one might imagine that Bayern will require a slightly higher fee to not only cover the £16m initially forked out for the wantaway footballer but also come away with a relatively tidy profit.

Given the obvious need for further reinforcements this early in the campaign, however, now simply isn’t the time for the club to be too tight with the pursestrings.

Just think of the lift it would give to the fanbase and the squad!

