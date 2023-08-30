(Video) Watch Gravenberch run the show v LFC in tasty highlights ahead of possible transfer

Ryan Gravenberch could be the latest name to grace the halls of the AXA training centre this summer, with the player reportedly the subject of negotiations between Bayern and Liverpool.

Fans may remember an impressive showing from the 21-year-old midfielder back in his Ajax days in 2020, with the midfielder showcasing his ball-progression and ball-winning abilities in a Champions League encounter.

There’s no question that if he can bring both attributes to Anfield, we’ll have some footballer on our hands for potentially the next decade or so.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldBuzz: