Ryan Gravenberch’s Liverpool transfer depends on factor outside of Klopp’s control

Ryan Gravenberch could soon find himself playing in the red of Liverpool Football Club, but a move will rely on his current club, Bayern Munich, securing a replacement, David Ornstein has reported.

One name that looks achievable for the Bavarians is that of Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, though it remains unclear whether the Bundesliga outfit are able to meet their valuation.

“Gravenberch is believed to favour a move to Liverpool over his other potential suitors, which has included Manchester United but they are prioritising Sofyan Amrabat at present,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“Bayern are willing to listen to offers for Gravenberch, however any potential sale is contingent on them recruiting a replacement.

“He only joined Bayern from Ajax last summer but is keen to leave the German champions in search of regular first-team football.”

Scott McTominay of Manchester United has also been up for consideration, with the last couple of days of the summer window potentially set to host a few more changes.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

One such change many a fan would no doubt be keen on would be the addition of a fourth midfielder to bolster a department ravaged by exits this summer.

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool in negotiations’ – David Ornstein drops huge transfer news for Reds fans

READ MORE: Liverpool could get midfield deal wrapped up for January – Anfield insider wouldn’t be surprised

What would Ryan Gravenberch bring to Liverpool?

With Liverpool looking for a multi-functional midfielder – and ideally one leaning more on the defensive side of the game given the abundance of attack-minded midfield operators present in the squad – some will quite rightly be scratching their heads over our interest in Gravenberch.

Ranking in the 96th percentile for shot-creating actions, according to FBref, the stats would certainly appear to support that concern.

That’s not to suggest the Dutchman isn’t capable of being a ‘piano-carrier’ in the side, however, as his defensive stats would likewise suggest, ranking in the 82nd and 70th percentiles for tackles and interceptions respectively.

In short, we’ll be getting a player capable of performing multiple functions in the side – perhaps as a bolt-on holding midfielder down the line – in keeping with the positional and tactical versatility our coaching staff prioritise in new signings.

#Ep88 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️