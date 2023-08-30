Liverpool the likeliest destination for £151k-p/w dynamo who wants out of current club – report

According to reports from Germany, Liverpool appear to lead the race to sign a midfielder who wants out of his current club.

Sport1 claimed that Ryan Gravenberch is determined to leave Bayern Munich before Friday night’s transfer deadline, with his representatives informing the Bundesliga champions’ hierarchy of his desire for a move.

Anfield is cited as ‘the most likely destination’ for the 21-year-old, with the Reds having been in contact with the player’s camp ever since February, although his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is also interested in trying to sign him for Manchester United.

READ MORE: Liverpool among EPL quartet vying to sign 20y/o creator; his team have a crucial game tonight

READ MORE: Jan Aage Fjortoft’s 11-word Mo Salah claim could fill Liverpool fans with unthinkable dread

If Liverpool are to sign a midfielder in the final three days of the transfer window, Gravenberch may well be the strongest candidate to come in.

Neil Jones told Empire of the Kop’s Substack that he’d have the Dutchman ‘highest on the list’ of potential midfield incomings this week, while Graeme Bailey claimed in recent days that Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel would be happy to jettison the wantaway 21-year-old.

Even with the Reds signing three midfielders already this summer, there’s still a sense that one more is needed to ensure that Jurgen Klopp has the necessary depth in that department, hence why the £151k-per-week man (Capology) remains a live target.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Similar to another Liverpool-linked engine room operator in Kalvin Phillips, Gravenberch has found himself on the periphery at his current club, starting just three Bundesliga games since his move to Munich a year ago (WhoScored).

It’s no wonder he seems determined to get out of the Allianz Arena, and considering how long he’s been wanted at Anfield, he’d surely enjoy a far greater opportunity to prove himself on Merseyside.

It’d be hugely satisfying to finally get the Dutchman through the door after months of interest, especially if the Reds can fend off United in the chase for his signature.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Arthur Theate to Liverpool? Gravenberch latest, the Caicedo transfer budget, the ‘unforgivable’ Liverpool scenario and much more!