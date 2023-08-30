Neil Jones now shares what he’s heard from Liverpool amid late transfer window search

Liverpool have not given up hope of landing another signing in the window, with the club understood to be open still to any possible opportunity in the market.

That’s the latest word coming from the highly reliable Neil Jones ahead of the window closing in a couple of days.

“My personal opinion is that if Liverpool do not make at least one more signing before the end of the window, then it would be a huge mistake on the club’s part. But with just a few days remaining, that possibility is certainly growing,” the former GOAL reporter spoke exclusively with CaughtOffside.

“The word from within the club is that they are very much ‘open to opportunities’, which means if the right player is available at the right price, they will make a move.

“But as we’ve seen previously, Liverpool’s definition of ‘the right player’, or more specifically ‘the right price’, can be pretty narrow!”

Ryan Gravenberch is one name who continues to crop up when discussing potential signings, though a move would appear to be somewhat dependent on Bayern Munich first securing a replacement.

“There are lots of stories surrounding Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, and were he to become available late in the window (there is a good chance) then I think Liverpool would certainly be in the mix,” Jones went on to add.

“They like his profile, his potential and his ability to play multiple positions across the midfield.

“If the price was right, it would make a lot of sense.”

We’re running dangerously close to the point of the club explaining that the absolute ideal target was not forthcoming or available in the current market for the right price – a lack of movement that has previously seen Liverpool left scrambling in January to fix issues that should have been addressed in the prior window.

The ongoing lack of success in our search for a left-sided centre-half is a case in point and should be particularly prominent in our minds following the haunting failure to strengthen the backline back in the 2020/21 season.

We can appreciate that the club’s policy of refusing to accept second-best at times has paid off handsomely, though there comes a time when simply doing nothing as an alternative just doesn’t cut it.

