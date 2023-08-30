Sky Sports journo: Liverpool could seal Gravenberch transfer for scandalously low fee

Liverpool’s talks with Bayern Munich over Ryan Gravenberch could be set to gather some serious pace this evening.

The two clubs remain locked in talks over the future of the Dutch international and should surely progress without a hitch given the extraordinarily low asking price of £25.7m, as reported by Sky’s Florian Plettenberg on X, set by the Bavarian giants.

ℹ️ Feeling is that FC Bayern demands around €30m for Ryan #Gravenberch! ➡️ Negotiations between the clubs ongoing. Liverpool definitely wants him! ➡️ No total agreement between #LFC & Gravenberch yet. Talks will proceed as soon as the clubs have an agreement. Gravenberch… pic.twitter.com/UshYdILmB0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 30, 2023

With Palhinha likely to cost around the £60m mark judging by a separate update from the Sky Sports man, one might imagine that the incumbent Bundesliga champions will be particularly keen to get this piece of business with the Reds done first in order to facilitate talks with Marco Silva’s outfit.

That much remains unclear at this stage, however, and, indeed, reporting has bizarrely suggested otherwise despite Bayern’s remarkable spending spree.

An inflated market… where else are Liverpool getting value?

When all is said and done, you really can’t argue with a fee under the £30m mark for a player who very clearly still has a great deal of potential left to be realised.

Compare it to the price-tags slapped on the shoulders of the likes of Cheick Doucoure and Khephren Thuram and it does genuinely feel like we’re getting a top talent for a snip.

Fine, it’s not the young specialist No.6 many will have been crying out for, though Gravenberch has the feel of a potential signing that could be moulded to fit any role Jurgen Klopp wants.

