‘Liverpool in negotiations’ – David Ornstein drops huge transfer news for Reds fans

Liverpool are understood to now be ‘in negotiations’ with Bayern Munich over the potential signing of Ryan Gravenberch.

This claim comes from the uber-reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic, with the Bavarians also thought to be keen on landing Fulham’s Joao Palhinha in the same window.

🚨 EXCL: Liverpool in negotiations with Bayern Munich for permanent signing of Ryan Gravenberch. Not guaranteed to happen but clubs discussing price + if finances right formal offer to follow. 21yo wants #LFC. #FCBayern would need to replace @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/PoGlOXm21W — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2023

Jurgen Klopp’s men are said to be keen on signing a multi-functional midfielder before the window closes, having adapted their plans following the signing of former Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo.

It’s a little concerning that things have been left so late in the window, though hopefully circumstances transpire favourably to allow us to complete a strong midfield rebuild before 1st September.

After seeing key figures in the form of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho depart – not to mention the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – the summer would represent a remarkable rebuild on our part, with both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai superb additions.

Though there are ongoing questions over how prepared the backline is for the challenges of the campaign ahead, few could argue that we’d have failed to appropriately address a major problem area from the prior term.

