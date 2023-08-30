Liverpool could get midfield deal wrapped up for January – Anfield insider wouldn’t be surprised

Liverpool have still yet to seal a deal for a fourth midfield signing this summer amid ongoing talks with Bayern Munich for Ryan Gravenberch.

Steve Kay of Football Transfers previously confirmed weekend discussions between the Reds and the Bavarians over the Dutchman’s future, though it remains to be seen whether both outfits can shake hands on a deal before the window closes.

In the meantime, Neil Jones admitted it wouldn’t surprise him to learn of a separate arrangement being lined up with Fluminense that would see the highly-coveted Andre link up with Jurgen Klopp’s men in January.

“There are lots of stories surrounding Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, and were he to become available late in the window (there is a good chance) then I think Liverpool would certainly be in the mix,” the Empire of the Kop columnist informed CaughtOffside.

“They like his profile, his potential and his ability to play multiple positions across the midfield. If the price was right, it would make a lot of sense.

“There’s also Andre of Fluminense, and I’d not be surprised if we saw a deal for him lined up, maybe for January, once the South American season is done and dusted. Whether they would sign him AND another midfield player, though, I’m not as sure.”

Though it’s an eventuality we’d certainly welcome, it can’t be ignored that the squad still feels rather bare ahead of the remainder of the campaign.

Don’t get us wrong – seven points secured from a possible nine, which included tough away trips to Stamford Bridge and St. James’ Park, indicates that Liverpool are capable of going the distance this term, at least when it comes to a return to the top four.

Any hopes of going further, however, not to mention more confidently nailing down a place in the Champions League spots will be entirely dependent on how we address the final two days of the window.

One could argue that, dependent on injuries, the midfield could survive the demands of the campaign, though the same can’t necessarily be said of the backline.

With us potentially set to face Aston Villa without both Ibrahima Konate (injury) and Virgil van Dijk (suspension), our need for defensive reinforcements couldn’t be more pressing.

