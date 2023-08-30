‘I wish…’ – Father of current Liverpool ace says he’d love to see him come ‘home’

The father of one current Liverpool ace has publicly stated his wish for the player to come to the club he calls ‘home’.

Mazinho, the proud dad of Thiago Alcantara, has urged the 32-year-old to join Celta Vigo at some point on his career, with the midfielder having been linked with the LaLiga outfit earlier this summer.

The 1994 World Cup winner – who spent four years with the Galician outfit in the 1990s – said (via Mundo Deportivo): “In football you never know, I hope so but at the moment it is very complicated because Thiago has another dimension and another lifestyle. But I wish Thiago could come here.

“Almost all the memories I have from here are very good. Vigo is our home, Rafa [Rafinha, Thiago’s brother] has had the opportunity to come here to play two seasons… for the whole family, Celta means our home.”

Thiago – who was seen in Liverpool training today as he nears a comeback from the hip injury which has kept him out of matchday action for the last four months – had been touted with a possible exit from Merseyside earlier this year, with his contract set to expire next June (Transfermarkt).

However, with a plethora of midfielders leaving the Reds over the summer, his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s squad has increased further, with the 32-year-old now the oldest outfield player remaining at Anfield.

A move to Celta could see him team up with former LFC manager Rafael Benitez, depending on when (or if) it happens, and may well be a sentimental one for him to make, with his brother and dad having also represented the club.

From a Liverpool perspective, though, we hope Thiago puts his father’s wish on the back burner for another year at least, as we simply can’t afford to lose any more senior midfielders this summer – especially not one as technically brilliant as the Spain international.

