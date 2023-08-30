David Ornstein drops Liverpool transfer claim that will relieve Reds fans

Manchester United have made ‘no progress’ with regard to a potential pursuit of Liverpool-linked midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

David Ornstein dropped the update in question online amid the Red Devils’ ongoing pursuit of midfield reinforcements, with Sofyan Amrabat understood to be the side’s top target.

“United have considered a number of players for the defensive midfield position, including Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch,” the Athletic reporter noted in the publication’s live transfer blog. “But there has so far been no progress in regard to the 21-year-old Dutch international, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool.”

It leaves the Merseysiders’ pathway to the Dutchman’s signature relatively unobstructed, one might imagine, should Bayern officially sanction his departure this summer.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly prepared to make a bid for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha this summer to fulfil Thomas Tuchel’s clear desire for a new No.6, which would surely expedite Liverpool’s pursuit of Gravenberch.

Whether the signing of the 21-year-old is entirely dependent on Bayern first landing a midfielder of their own remains entirely unclear, leaving fans with a nervous wait ahead of the window closing on 1st September.

At the very least it seems we won’t have much in the way of competition for what would be a superb final addition to the midfield department, as things currently stand.

