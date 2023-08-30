Romano: Liverpool will be ‘prepared to bid’ for Doucoure alternative before transfer deadline

Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool ‘will be prepared to bid’ for one of the long-time midfield targets in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Ryan Gravenberch has been on the radar at Anfield for several months, with him and Cheick Doucoure featuring prominently among the list of potential signings for the Reds as Friday night’s deadline looms large.

While Crystal Palace reportedly want as much as £70m for the Mali midfielder, the Dutchman could viably be recruited for less than a third of that figure (Graeme Bailey).

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano voiced his belief that Liverpool could make a move for the Bayern Munich ace in the next couple of days, with the 21-year-old being far more financially attainable than his Selhurst Park counterpart.

The Italian said: “Liverpool need a player in that position and Gravenberch is 100 per cent included in their list alongside other players. For example, Doucoure from Crystal Palace is a player they really appreciate, but he’s probably too expensive in this moment.

“But Liverpool have the financial possibilities to go to Bayern and pay what they want for Ryan Gravenberch. At the moment they don’t have any green light from Bayern to start a concrete negotiation, but Liverpool are there.

“Liverpool like the player, they had very good contacts with his camp, so in case the situation changes at Bayern on Tuesday or Wednesday or Thursday, they will be prepared to bid for Gravenberch.”

With little more than 48 hours remaining in the transfer window, Liverpool know they’ll need to move fast if they’re to make any further additions to Jurgen Klopp’s squad before January.

Having already been in contact over Gravenberch, he’s likely to be one of the most readily attainable targets, especially if he can be snapped up for as little as £20m, as Bailey claimed recently.

Doucoure would have the advantage of boasting Premier League experience, but time is very much of the essence at this stage of the summer, so it’s the deals which could be wrapped up quickest which ought to take priority.

Despite failing to earn regular starts for Bayern, the Dutchman isn’t exactly green at a high level, having played 20 times in the Champions League and also accrued just under a century of games across the Eredivisie and Bundesliga (Transfermarkt).

If Liverpool can rustle up a strong offer for Gravenberch, there could be a good chance of tempting the Munich giants into selling, considering his peripheral role in Thomas Tuchel’s squad and the manager’s reported openness to parting with the 21-year-old.

You’d like to think that, at the very least, a bid will be sent towards Bavaria between now and Friday.

