(Video) ‘You been in the gym?’ – Salah & Van Dijk blown away by young LFC keeper’s double save

Marcelo Pitaluga looked an exciting purchase when Liverpool first signed the Brazilian back in 2020, and the young shotstopper has continued to impress when the limelight has fallen upon him.

The ‘keeper pulled off an impressive batch of saves following two very well-taken efforts form Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah respectively in training.

Such was the quality of the stops it invited a groan of frustration from the Egyptian King and a query over how hard the starlet had been hitting the gym.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @MrBoywunder):