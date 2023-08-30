Not just Salah: Saudi club ‘sounded out’ Egyptian’s Liverpool teammate for summer transfer

Liverpool will be in no mood to see two further key men depart this summer after losing both the club’s skipper in Jordan Henderson and specialist No.6 Fabinho.

Still, Saudi outfits are persistent in their attempts to prise away top stars from Europe’s top leagues, with Ibrahima Konate one also ‘sounded out’ by Al-Ittihad after the Pro League outfit’s failed attempt to lure away Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

This update comes from top French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, with the RMC reporter thankfully going on to add on X that the Reds’ centre-half is more than content staying put at Anfield.

❗️Le club saoudien d’Al-Ittihad, où évolue K.Benzema, a fait une offre à JC Todibo mais a aussi sondé I.Konaté 🇫🇷💫

🔹Todibo a refusé une grosse offre. Il devrait rester à Nice même si M.United garde un oeil sur lui

🔹Konaté se sent bien à #LFC où il veut atteindre ses objectifs pic.twitter.com/jF9S06QJek — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) August 30, 2023

Whilst we can certainly appreciate why there would be interest in a player of the Frenchman’s talents, it couldn’t be more frustrating to see such distractions so late in the window when we should instead be contemplating any further additions.

As far as the backline is concerned, we could certainly do with one coming in rather than another heading out to join Fabinho, Henderson and, potentially, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft, Mo Salah.

Liverpool must bring at least one more in

Weighing up a new midfielder and a new centre-half, we’d argue the latter should be considered the higher priority given the total lack of depth beyond Virgil van Dijk in the left-sided centre-back role (never mind ongoing concerns over Konate’s cover on the right).

At this stage, however, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that we do get any such business done before the window closes.

In that event, we can only hope that the ever-present threat of Saudi money doesn’t sway any member of our squad in the coming weeks.

