Saudi bombshell: ‘Unbelievable’ offer made to Liverpool & Salah two days before window shuts

Life at Liverpool could be about to get incredibly complicated should Liverpool and Mo Salah accept terms reportedly being offered to them by Saudi Arabia.

An unnamed Saudi Pro League outfit is understood to have offered ‘unbelievable’ funds to the club and Egyptian King, according to an X update from Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The money offered to player AND club is just unbelievable. The fact that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia closes 7th of September (as stated at Saudi – FA site – other places says even 20th) makes this also more complicated https://t.co/sjUDhfkX7F — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 30, 2023

This comes at a time when the Merseysiders have yet to finish key bits of business of their own, with a fourth midfielder and centre-back cover still yet to arise with only two days remaining in the transfer window.

That is to say two days remaining in the British transfer window, with Saudi presenting a threat to clubs across Europe with their extended window going into September.

Whilst we must emphasise that Fjortoft is a more than respectable source and journalist, we find it difficult to believe that Liverpool would be foolish enough to sell such a talismanic player – without ANY replacement already sorted – this late in the window.

Perhaps an agreement could be made for the following summer window, should clubs in the Saudi top-flight be desperate enough to secure such a big name in the Arabic world, though it would be grossly negligent on our part to further strip down the squad at this point in time.

With little in the way of cover present in the squad beyond Ben Doak and Harvey Elliott too, it would simply be an act of self-harm from Liverpool.

