‘Total verbal agreement’ reached as Liverpool’s hunt of Gravenberch nears completion – Plettenberg

With hours remaining of the transfer window, Liverpool fans are hoping to see at least one more major singing and it feels as though things are falling into place for Ryan Gravenberch.

As reported by Sky Sports’ Germany’s Florian Plettenberg: ‘FC Bayern has reached a total verbal agreement with João #Palhinha – as reported and confirmed again

‘Contract at least until 2028, Bayern is willing to pay between €50-60m at this stage!

‘Palhinha has informed Fulham and Marco Silva that he wants to join Bayern immediately. Negotiations ongoing’.

This news is a positive for our supporters as it has been widely reported that the signing of Joao Palhinha by the German champions, would be as a replacement for the seemingly outgoing Dutchman.

The only stumbling block could be if Fulham also want to find a replacement before they let the Portuguese midfielder depart and then we could be stuck in a waiting game.

Now we’ve seen this update though, we should start believing that a move for the former Ajax midfielder is becoming more likely and if we can strike a deal around €30 million – then it could be seen in years to come as some brilliant business.

Let’s hope the summer finishes on a high and that we can get our man before the window closes, completing a full midfield overhaul.

