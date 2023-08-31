Liverpool could make deadline day approach for midfield target after EPL rivals’ offer – report

Ryan Gravenberch mightn’t be the only midfielder whose signature Liverpool try to acquire before Friday night’s summer transfer deadline, according to reports.

Football Transfers have claimed that the Reds could make another approach to Fluminense for Andre Trindade, having seen their previous attempt at a move for the 22-year-old come to nothing.

The Merseysiders may be sparked into action by a reported offer from Premier League rivals West Ham, who are thought to have sent a provisional proposal to the Brazilian.

His current club could be open to agreeing a sale prior to tomorrow night’s deadline, on the proviso that he remains with the Rio de Janeiro outfit until the winter. As their season runs on a calendar year basis, they’re approaching the business end of the Brasileiro Serie A and Copa Libertadores.

With Fluminense coming into the most important part of their campaign, that seemed to have nixed any hopes of Liverpool signing him until 2024 at least.

However, if they can come to an agreement which’d see them secure the midfielder’s services now but wait until January for the transfer to take effect, that might be a compromise which’d satisfy all parties involved.

Jurgen Klopp would obviously prefer to have someone to come straight into his squad at Anfield, hence why Gravenberch is likely to take priority, but the Reds manager might also be determined not to let a domestic rival in West Ham have a free shot at signing Andre.

Reports suggest that he’d probably cost somewhere in the region of £20m-£25m (Football Transfers), which should make him very affordable for Liverpool, considering that they’d agreed a nine-figure fee for Moises Caicedo (Sky Sports) before he opted to join Chelsea instead.

Previous transfer windows have shown that deals can gather unstoppable momentum on deadline day, so don’t be completely shocked if the Merseysiders suddenly pounce upon the Fluminense midfielder before 11pm tomorrow night.

