Romano: Premier League club ‘closing in’ on £34m attacker; set to beat Liverpool to the punch

According to an update from Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool could miss out to a fellow Premier League club for a young attacker who’d reportedly been on the Reds’ radar.

Football Insider reported earlier this week that Jurgen Klopp’s side were among several English top-flight suitors for Johan Bakayoko, who helped PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League group stage qualification on Wednesday night.

However, it seems the 20-year-old mightn’t be part of the Eredivisie team’s European campaign during the autumn, with the winger appearing bound for a €40m (£34.3m) move to London instead.

Taking to Twitter/X on Thursday afternoon, Romano posted: “Brentford closing in on deal to sign top talent Johan Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven!

“Understand official bid submitted today for total package up to €40m add-ons included plus sell-on clause for PSV. Final details to be clarified before here we go.”

Having recorded four assists in as many Champions League qualifying games to help PSV’s progress to the group stage (Transfermarkt), Bakayoko has certainly begun the season in flying form.

He could’ve been a promising right-sided attacking alternative to Mo Salah at Anfield, but with Liverpool already boasting an abundance of riches up front, they won’t have too many sleepless nights if they miss out on the young Belgian.

Other parts of the squad have been in far greater need of addressing, and the search for another midfielder could soon be over following this evening’s news of a deal being agreed with Bayern Munich for Ryan Gravenberch for the same price as what Bakayoko is set to cost Brentford (The Athletic).

Considering that the Dutch midfielder has much more big-game experience than the PSV winger, Liverpool may feel they’ve landed a comparative bargain if they can complete the signing of the 21-year-old for a similar sum.

The Belgium international would’ve been a nice player for Klopp to have, but the Reds had much more pressing priorities this summer, and it was always paramount that the midfield was addressed during the soon-to-be-concluded transfer window.

