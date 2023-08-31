Bayern set Fulham fee to finance Gravenberch’s move to Liverpool; signing edges closer – Falk

The transfer window is about to slam shut but it seems Liverpool’s summer-long pursuit of a new midfield is about to be completed, with one final deal for Ryan Gravenberch edging closer to completion.

Taking to social media, German football transfer expert Christian Falk reported: ‘✅ Bayern are willing to pay until €60 Mio for João Palhinha to @FulhamFC

‘✅ to finance a Part of the transfer-fee they would sell Ryan Gravenberch to @LFC’.

READ MORE: Liverpool ready €30m bid as search for final midfielder nears completion – Falk

With the same reporter also claiming that €30 million will be enough for Bayern Munich to possibly part ways with their 21-year-old midfielder, then we could be in a strong position to get this deal over the line.

The next worry will be whether Fulham are then happy to sell Joao Palhinha for €60 million and if they will need a replacement locating, before they then agree to take their part in this transfer chain.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the Ryan Gravenberch deal can be completed regardless of all these negotiations with other clubs but, due to the time remaining in the window, you can understand the need for due diligence elsewhere.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

All we can do now is be encouraged by the positive ways in which this transfer story seems to be unfolding but also remember the Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia sagas, before we get too excited.

It’s all looking good but as the hours tick down towards the end of the summer window, we’re still not 100% certain that we can sign our man – yet.

You can view the Gravenberch and Palhinha update via @cfbayern on X:

✅ Bayern are willing to pay until €60 Mio for João Palhinha to @FulhamFC

✅ to finance a Part of the transfer-fee they would sell Ryan Gravenberch to @LFC @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 30, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Arthur Theate to Liverpool? Gravenberch latest, the Caicedo transfer budget, the ‘unforgivable’ Liverpool scenario and much more!