‘Bayern will not let Gravenberch go…’ – Major update in Liverpool’s hunt for new midfielder – report

Liverpool fans are hoping that a fourth midfielder can be added to the squad before the window closes but now we may be hitting a stumbling box in adding the final piece to our puzzle.

As reported by German journalist Tobi Altschaffl (translated): ‘Gravenberch wants to leave Bayern, Palhinha wants to go to Bayern, Fulham is looking for a successor: If the first stone falls, there will be a domino effect.

‘But one thing is clear: Bayern will not let Gravenberch go as long as there is no six’.

Although there seems to be positive updates in that we can agree a deal with both the player and his club, we’re now stuck in a chain of teams waiting for new midfielders to arrive before the window closes.

If the news then comes that Fulham don’t want to lose Joao Palhinha unless they get a replacement, then how long can this go on until the deal falls through?

Given the 21-year-old’s role within Thomas Tuchel’s side, it seems strange that they’re so against letting him go without finding someone who can fill the small number of minutes he’s actually granted.

For now though, it’s a careful waiting game for us as we hope that all other parts of this plan fall into place and that we can be met with positive news soon.

If that means we get the former Ajax man in the closing minutes of the window, then that only makes things more exciting – doesn’t it?!

You can view the Gravenberch update via @altobelli13 on X:

Gravenberch will weg von Bayern, Palhinha möchte zu den Bayern, Fulham sucht nach einem Nachfolger: Fällt der erste Stein, wird es einen Dominio-Effekt geben.

Klar ist aber: Bayern lässt Gravenberch nicht gehen, so lange kein Sechser da ist. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) August 31, 2023

