‘I got a text…’ – Journalist shares what he was told today regarding Mo Salah’s Saudi links

One journalist today shared what he was told from a contact in Saudi Arabia regarding the future of Liverpool superstar Mo Salah.

The Egyptian has been linked with a potentially lucrative move to Al-Ittihad, who’ve reportedly made an ‘unbelievable’ offer to the 31-year-old and his current club (Jan Aage Fjortoft).

On Thursday afternoon, Craig Hope was hosting a transfer deadline livestream for The Daily Mail on YouTube, during which he received word from a contact about the Reds’ number 11.

The journalist explained: “I spent a little bit of time out in Riyadh in December and made a few contacts around the Saudi Pro League.

“I got a text through about five or 10 minutes ago from one of those contacts saying parties close to Al-Ittihad are sure Salah is going to come, which I thought was quite strong.”

READ MORE: Journalist highlights one potential dilemma facing Jurgen Klopp if Liverpool sign Gravenberch

READ MORE: Ian Doyle names price at which Liverpool ‘should really be in for’ Piero Hincapie

On first glance, this might seem like a worrying update from a Liverpool perspective if a source from Saudi Arabia is ‘sure’ that Salah will move to the Middle East.

However, Hope didn’t explicitly mention when any such transfer might occur, which seems to give reassurance that it mightn’t necessarily happen before the market closes for clubs in the Gulf nation.

Also, Ian Doyle stated in a Q&A for the Liverpool Echo earlier today that the absence of any official bid so far leaves the proposed move as nothing more than ‘hypothetical for now’, and he also seemed to suggest that the 31-year-old wouldn’t depart Anfield this season at least.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The ongoing discourse about Salah raises the firm possibility that he’ll leave Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League at some stage, and we’ve already seen this summer just how much clout that particular division now has when it comes to attracting marquee names.

We just hope that the Egyptian is happy enough to continue weaving his magic on Merseyside for at least another season, and ideally beyond.

#Ep88 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️