Defender’s Liverpool exit ‘agreed’ as Klopp’s side takes shape for the season – Pearce

Liverpool fans will be hoping that a couple of new signings can join the club before the window closes but it seems that the first move that will be arranged will be for an outgoing player.

Taking to social media, James Pearce reported: ‘Nat Phillips’ loan move to Celtic has been agreed.

‘He will join the Scottish Premiership champions initially until January when the arrangement will be reassessed by all parties. #LFC’.

READ MORE: Bayern set Fulham fee to finance Gravenberch’s move to Liverpool; signing edges closer – Falk

Given his standing within the squad, few can argue with the desire of our No.47 to want first-team football elsewhere and thus this looks like a move that will work well for all parties.

The Bolton Baresi has been so often linked with a move away from Anfield but forced to stay due to injury concerns elsewhere within our squad, which perhaps means we can read between the lines here.

That conclusion would be that there’s a chance more defensive cover will be added into the squad before the summer comes to an end, meaning we can afford for one option to leave.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

After the efforts of the 26-year-old during the end of the 2020/21 season, there’s been a strong bond between the player and our supporters.

Although his career has stalled because of our inability to allow the defender to leave, we all hope that life in Scotland can be successful for him.

You can view the Phillips update via @JamesPearceLFC on X:

Nat Phillips' loan move to Celtic has been agreed.

He will join the Scottish Premiership champions initially until January when the arrangement will be reassessed by all parties. #LFC https://t.co/PQOGL4IWj8 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 31, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Arthur Theate to Liverpool? Gravenberch latest, the Caicedo transfer budget, the ‘unforgivable’ Liverpool scenario and much more!