(Video) Luis Diaz fuming: Hilarious side eye glare at Klopp after 30-minute substitution caught on camera

Few players in football are happy to be taken off the field of play before the second-half starts – even less so if the decision takes place in response to an early red card.

Luis Diaz was understandably then a little disappointed to be the man sacrificed following Virgil van Dijk’s dismissal in the first 45 minutes of action and was visibly frustrated on the bench.

We’re sure there’s no hard feelings in the long run, of course, with the call ultimately proving to be the right one as Jurgen Klopp’s changes helped deliver a spectacular win for Liverpool at St. James’ Park.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN (via @carlitossmc0 on TikTok):