Ex-Red hopeful Liverpool can sign one player in particular before tomorrow’s deadline

Ryan Babel is hopeful Liverpool can complete the signing of his compatriot Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with an exit from the Allianz Arena this summer after failing to nail down a regular starting spot following his move from Ajax last year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to be showing strong interest in the dynamic midfielder with Fabrizio Romano claiming the Reds are preparing an offer for the Bayern No. 38 – a deal that Babel wants to see completed as he took to his X account earlier this morning.

Good morning lads, hope we can sign Ryan #YNWA #LFC — Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) August 31, 2023

Having already signed three new midfielders this summer there’s still a feeling amongst Liverpool supporters that more reinforcements are needed in the engine room.

Despite his tender age Gravenberch is a player that would still bring a lot of experience and quality to the squad and remarkably, Tuchel’s side are rumoured to be requesting a fee of of just £25.7m for the Netherlands international.

It’ll be interesting to see if we can get a deal over the line with just over 24 hours of the window remaining – we’ll just have to wait and see!

