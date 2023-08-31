Five defenders Liverpool could still sign before the window closes – Opinion

Liverpool could be set to seal the transfer of Ryan Gravenberch and complete an astonishing midfield rebuild a day before the window closes.

Their business shouldn’t be done by that point, however, with the suspension of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate’s muscle injury highlighting just how fragile things are in the Reds’ backline at the moment.

A left-sided centre-back is understood to be the top priority for the back four with many a name having already been linked to Jurgen Klopp’s top four hopefuls.

1) Piero Hincapie

Seems a highly unlikely one at this stage with Bayer Leverkusen digging their heels in over the future of their star man.

Ian Doyle’s report on the matter indeed suggests the centre-half will be financially out of reach for the Reds at this stage in the window, though we’d more than agree that he’d be a potential steal at £40m. IF that was something Xabi Alonso’s men would be open to.

Perhaps not one to hold your breath for, though!

2) Arthur Theate

A comparatively more viable solution for Liverpool one might think, with French outlet L’Equipe reporting that Rennes are keen on snapping up Joel Matip as a potential replacement for Arthur Theate should the Belgian depart.

If this story is to be taken at more than face value, the solution looks pretty obvious from where we’re standing!

Liverpool did want an extra defender, admittedly, which may prove a barrier given that we’re looking to bolster the squad rather than maintain the status quo.

That said, if the player can prove more robust than our favourite Cameroonian star – his injury history indeed suggests he can with only one game missed in recent years for Bologna back in the 2021/22 campaign – it’s perhaps worth the gamble.

3) Perr Schuurs

The 23-year-old has earned a few links to Anfield amid Liverpool’s search for a centre-back this summer… which makes absolutely no sense given he’s a right-footed player.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking for, as we’re all more than familiar with by now, a left-footed operator in that department.

At least, that is what we’ve been led to believe is the case, unless there’s been a review of the situation with recruitment and coaching staff now of the mind that backup for the injury-prone Ibrahima Konate is of comparatively greater importance.

At any rate, the player looks like he could end up in London with Ange Postecoglu’s Tottenham if one report from TEAMtalk is anything to go by!

4) Goncalo Inacio

The man many thought Liverpool would be a bolt-on to sign this summer looks set to remain in Portugal with Sporting CP.

That would be a real shame, with the 21-year-old appearing a superb potential option for us given his ability to feature both in the left-back and centre-back positions.

Amid ongoing questions over Andy Robertson’s suitability for our new box formation, one would have thought Inacio would have been an attractive option.

With a release clause set at £51.3m, however, it seems that we won’t be biting this summer, and with Football Transfers reporting that Newcastle are now sniffing around the player, we may not get another chance either.

5) Antonio Silva

Liverpool had looked at the Benfica man in January, according to Football Transfers, though with an even bigger release clause (£77m) standing in the way, we just can’t see Jorg Schmadtke and Co. going big here.

Securing Ryan Gravenberch for under £30m would leave some room in the budget to manoeuvre for a top defensive signing, though Silva might just be too rich for our taste as things stand.

One to keep an eye on down the line perhaps, but it’s not a viable move as far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned.

