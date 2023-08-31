Gravenberch transfer in jeopardy as Romano exposes hitch in LFC plan

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Ryan Gravenberch this summer could be in jeopardy should the transfer completely hinge on Fulham’s ability to find a replacement for Joao Palhinha.

Bayern Munich are keen on signing a No.6 this summer, with the Cottagers’ man fitting the bill in that regard, which would cover the loss of the Dutch international.

However, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on X on Thursday morning that approval of the 28-year-old’s exit from London depends on them finding a ‘top replacement’, it’s possible that time could run out for the Reds in this particular pursuit.

Whether it will come down to the Premier League outfit remains to be seen, with the player sure to be keen to push for a switch out of Fulham given that a move to a top side (with all due respect) is on the line.

To lose out on Gravenberch at this stage would be a tough one to take for fans, especially given we remain effectively two men short amid the ongoing and so far fruitless search for a left-sided centre-back.

We’d like to think that the club wouldn’t have entered into this deal if there were too many contingencies at play to handle, however.

Hopefully, it’s a hitch in the plan our recruitment team can successfully overcome to help Liverpool complete what would be a remarkable midfield rebuild.

