‘After Gravenberch…’ – Reliable journalist teases deadline day hope for Liverpool fans

One reliable journalist isn’t ruling out of the possibility of Liverpool making another deadline day signing in addition to Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch midfielder looks set to officially become a Reds player in the next 24 hours, with a deal having been agreed with Bayern Munich (David Ornstein) and the 21-year-old due to undergo a medical on Friday morning (Fabrizio Romano).

Despite some claims of that being the last piece of incoming business for LFC fans to expect, Ian Doyle has left the door open for further activity, albeit with the caveat that ‘the clock is ticking’ to get deals done before the 11pm cut-off.

He was asked in a Q&A for the Liverpool Echo whether there’d be multiple signings made ahead of tomorrow night’s deadline, to which he replied: “Liverpool obviously have some money remaining to spend. So from that point of view a new signing after Gravenberch isn’t impossible. But the clock is ticking now.”

With finalising the transfer for Gravenberch set to be the first priority on Friday, the window to get another deal done before 11pm is a very tight one; but as we’ve seen in previous years, things can move remarkably quickly on deadline day.

The Dutchman would become the fourth midfielder signed by Liverpool in the summer window, so if there’s another incoming to be sealed tomorrow, surely it’d involve a defender.

The Reds are sound for goalkeepers and forwards, so it’s the backline which now needs the most attention, especially with Conor Bradley set for a lengthy layoff and Ibrahima Konate currently sidelined.

That’s not to mention the patchy injury records of some other centre-backs, and Doyle mentioned elsewhere in the Liverpool Echo Q&A that he feels Jurgen Klopp’s squad is ‘a defender short’ and that, if nothing is done in that regard by Friday night, ‘come January they will definitely be looking at one’.

We wouldn’t hold our breath for multiple transfers to be announced in the next 24 hours, but at least one journalist has teased enough hope to keep fans on tenterhooks throughout what could be a rather eventful deadline day.

