German reporter outlines ‘crucial’ factor in Liverpool sealing agreement to sign Gravenberch

German football journalist Florian Plettenberg has cited one crucial factor in Liverpool seemingly winning the race to sign Ryan Gravenberch.

On Thursday evening, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that the Reds have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the midfielder, who’s due to fly to Merseyside tonight ahead of a medical tomorrow for a €40m (£34.3m) transfer.

Taking to social media shortly after that news broke, Plettenberg added further details regarding the proposed move, adding that Jurgen Klopp played a significant role in persuading the 21-year-old to team up with the Anfield giants.

The reporter posted: “Gravenberch will arrive in Liverpool tonight. Medical booked for Friday. €40m + €5m. Contract until 2028.

“Understand that #Klopp was crucial for him. Klopp has spoken to the player, he has convinced him of the #LFC project.”

Plettenberg’s update shows just how much clout Klopp boasts in European football, with Gravenberch seemingly wowed by the Liverpool boss.

Even with the Dutchman sacrificing any prospect of playing in the Champions League this season, he appears more than happy to work with one of the most influential and successful managers in the modern game.

It again illustrates the pulling power of the Reds boss, who’s enticed a litany of top players to Anfield during his time in charge and helped them to become world-class footballers.

Whereas neither Julian Nagelsmann nor Thomas Tuchel have afforded Gravenberch many opportunities at Bayern, where he’s made just three Bundesliga starts since his move from Ajax last summer (WhoScored), Klopp may well make the 21-year-old an integral part of his midfield on Merseyside.

Players will generally ask for nothing more than to work under a manager who trusts in them and will give them adequate scope to impress on the pitch. It looks like the Dutch midfielder could get that at Liverpool under the ever-persuasive German.

