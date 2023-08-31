In addition to Gravenberch: Liverpool not giving up in pursuit of 22-year-old midfielder – report

With the transfer window set to slam shut at 11pm tomorrow Liverpool are continuing to be linked with a number of players.

There are strong reports that the Reds are weighing up a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch but a fresh report from Football Transfers has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is not giving up on the signing of Andre from Brazilian outfit Fluminense.

Liverpool have already been informed by the 22-year-old’s club that he will not be leaving this summer but the report adds that our German tactician is considering another approach for the Brazilian.

West Ham and Fulham are also rumoured to be interested in the midfielder with Fluminense open to letting the player sign for another club during the current window – but not join them until later.

If both Andre and Gravenberch would be signed than that would mean Klopp has completed a proper overhaul of his midfield.

We would then have numerous options in the middle of the park – something which cost us dearly last term as we failed to pick up any silverware and also missed out on a top four finish.

Fluminense are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of £21.5m for their star man which is somewhat of a bargain when you consider some of the transfer fees including Premier League clubs this summer.

It’ll be interesting to see what further business we complete in the next 30 hours or so!

